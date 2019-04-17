2018-19 ALL-USA New Hampshire Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA New Hampshire Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brad Kreick, Bishop Guertin (Nashua)

The Cardinals rolled to their fourth consecutive Division I state title this season under Kreick’s watch. Bishop Guertin polished off a perfect 24-0 season by dispatching Portsmouth 46-33 in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brooke Kane, F, Pinkerton Academy (Derry), 6-0, Sr.

The University of New Hampshire-bound Kane averaged 20.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Astros, earning her state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors. A First Team All-State selection, Kane led Pinkerton Academy to a berth in the Division I semifinals.

Taina Mair, G, Holderness School (Plymouth), 5-8, Fr.

Mair filled the stat sheet in her debut season for the Holderness School, producing 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.2 assists per game while leading the Bulls to the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class D championship.

Lyric Grumblatt, G, Manchester Memorial (Manchester), 5-9, Jr.

The junior standout and First Team All-State selection averaged 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Manchester Memorial, which advanced to the Division I semifinals.

Rebecca Wright, F/C, Lebanon, 6-2, Jr.

Wright, who was selected as the Division II Player of the Year for the second straight year, notched her 1,000th career point during the 2018-19 season.

Erin Carney, G, Bishop Guertin (Nashua), 5-5, Jr.

Carney earned First Team All-State honors after leading Bishop Guertin to their fourth straight Division I state title, scoring 10 points in the championship-clinching win over Portsmouth.

SECOND TEAM

Stephanie Davis, G/F, Proctor Academy (Andover), 6-1, Jr.

Victoria Morales, G, Proctor Academy (Andover), 5-6, So.

Alli Morgan, G, Bedford, 5-5, Jr.

Kelly Walsh, G/F, Goffstown, 5-7, Jr.

Caitlyn Boucher, G, Monadnock (East Swanzey), 5-5, Sr.