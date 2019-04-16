2018-19 ALL-USA New Jersey Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA New Jersey Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Art Cattano, New Providence

Cattano began coaching New Providence in 1983 and has compiled a record of 523-322. A school-record 29 of those wins came this year, as New Providence claimed the Group I title for the first time in 20 years.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kahlil Whitney, F, Roselle Catholic, 6-7/200, Sr.

The state’s top-rated recruit will play for Kentucky after a senior season in which he averaged 21 points and seven rebounds a game.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, F, Blair Academy (Blairstown), 6-7/200, Jr.

Selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Abdur-Rahim scored 15.3 points a game while adding 7.1 rebounds.

Bryan Antoine, G, Ranney (Tinton Falls), 6-5/170, Sr.

Antoine signed with Villanova in November and went on to score 21.3 points a game as a senior.

Scottie Lewis, F, Ranney (Tinton Falls), 6-5/185, Sr.

The New Jersey Tournament of Champions MVP and Florida recruit averaged 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game.

Paul Mulcahy, G, Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone), 6-5/185, Sr.

A Rutgers signee, Mulcahy averaged a triple-double with 18.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists a game.

SECOND TEAM

Josh Cohen, C, Christian Brothers (Middletown), 6-10/235, Sr.

Zach Freemantle, C, Bergen Catholic (Oradell), 6-9/215, Sr.

Trey Patterson, F, Rutgers Prep (Somerset), 6-7/170, So.

Joshua Pierre-Louis, G, Roselle Catholic, 6-3/180, Sr.

Taj Thweatt, F, Wildwood Catholic (North Wildwood), 6-7/185, Jr.