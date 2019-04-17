2018-19 ALL-USA New Jersey Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA New Jersey Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Audrey Taylor, Franklin (Somerset)

The USA TODAY ALL-USA Coach of the Year, in her ninth season with Franklin, led the Warriors to a 34-0 season that culminated with a Tournament of Champions title. Franklin is the third team in state history to finish undefeated.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Diamond Miller, G, Franklin (Somerset), 6-1, Sr.

An Honorable Mention on the USA TODAY ALL-USA team, the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year and Maryland signee averaged 21.8 points and 8.7 rebounds a game.

Leilani Correa, G, Manchester Township, 6-0, Sr.

Correa signed with West Virginia and posted averages of 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior.

Faith Masonius, F, Manasquan, 6-1, Sr.

The Maryland recruit was named A-Central Division Player of the Year after averaging 20.4 points and 11.5 rebounds a game.

Michelle Sidor, G, Saddle River Day, 5-7, Sr.

Sidor, who will play her college ball at Michigan, scored 26.5 points a game for the Tournament of Champions runner-up.

Kylee Watson, F, Mainland (Linwood), 6-4, Jr.

In leading Mainland to the Group III state title, Watson averaged 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.1 blocks a game.

SECOND TEAM

Azana Baines, G, Gloucester Catholic, 6-1, Sr.

Mya Bembry, G/F, West Orange, 6-1, Sr.

Olivia Miles, G, Blair Academy (Blairstown), 5-11, So.

Lola Mullaney, G, Manasquan, 5-11, Sr.

Jaida Patrick, G/F, Saddle River Day, 6-1, Sr.