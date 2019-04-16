2018-19 ALL-USA New Mexico Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA New Mexico Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Adrian Ortega, Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque)

For the second straight year, Ortega guided the Jaguars to the Class 5A state championship, culminating with a thrilling win over Santa Fe in the title-clincher. Atrisco Heritage Academy became New Mexico’s first Class 5A team in nine years to repeat as state champions.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Joziah Ramos, G, Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque), 5-6/135, Jr.

Ramos was the catalyst for Atrisco Heritage’s championship-winning team, averaging 23.7 points and dishing out 4.1 assists per game this past season. He scored 22 points in the Jaguars’ 61-58 win over Santa Fe in the Class 5A state final.

David Patterson, G/F, Rio Rancho, 6-4/160, Sr.

Patterson was named New Mexico’s Gatorade Player of the Year after scoring 23.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while leading the Rams to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Jorell Saterfield, G/F, Mayfield (Las Cruces), 6-6/195, Sr.

The Southern Miss signee averaged 28.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Trojans to earn First Team All-State honors.

Zanen Zeller, G, Los Lunas, 6-3/180, Sr.

The Biola University commit and First Team All-State selection fell one assist shy of a triple-double (24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists) in Los Lunas’ 77-60 win over Del Norte in the Class 4A semifinals.

Jalen Munn, G/F, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 6-3/168, Sr.

Cleveland’s run to the Class 5A semifinals was fueled by Munn’s averages of 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Kameron Valencia, F, Eldorado (Albuquerque), 6-4/178, Sr.

Aamer Muhammad, G, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 6-0/160, Sr.

Fedonta “J.B.” White, F, Santa Fe, 6-7/170, So.

Johnny Nitafan, G, Hope Christian (Albuquerque), 5-10/160, Sr.

Deven Thompson, F, New Mexico School for the Deaf (Santa Fe), 6-10/260, Sr.