2018-19 ALL-USA New Mexico Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA New Mexico Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Manny Otero, West Mesa (Albuquerque)

Otero guided West Mesa to the first state title in program history this past season. The Mustangs knocked off defending champion Hobbs in the Class 5A state final by a score of 63-51.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Maiah Rivas, G, West Mesa (Albuquerque), 5-6, Sr.

Rivas provided the spark that led West Mesa to the Class 5A state title, averaging 14 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. She scored a game-high 23 points in the 63-51 championship-clinching win over Hobbs.

Carsyn Boswell, SR G, Carlsbad, 5-9

Boswell was named New Mexico’s Gatorade Player of the Year with season averages of 19.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for a Carlsbad team that reached the Class 5A semifinals.

Ayanna Smith, F, Hobbs, 5-11, Sr.

Smith earned First Team All-State honors for a Hobbs team that came one win short of capturing the Class 5A state title.

Cailee Crawford, F/G, Highland (Albuquerque), 6-1, So.

Crawford produced 22.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for a Highland team that advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Lanae Billy, F, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 6-3, Fr.

The freshman sensation propelled Piedra Vista to the Class 5A semifinals with season averages of 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Katelynn Limardo, F/C, Silver City, 6-3, Jr.

Kaya Ingram, G, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-8, Jr.

Natalie Jojola, G, Los Lunas, 5-5, So.

Alianza Darley, G/F, Robertson (Las Vegas), 5-11, Sr.

Viane Cumber, G, Sandia (Albuquerque), 5-5, So.