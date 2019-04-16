2018-19 ALL-USA New York Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA New York Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rob Girard, Glens Falls

Girard coached his son, Trent, and nephew, Joe Girard III, to the Class B New York State Federation Tournament of Champions title. Glens Falls won its final 23 games to finish 29-1.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Joe Girard III, G, Glens Falls, 6-2/185, Sr.

The all-time leading scorer in the state of New York finished his career with 4,763 points and the Syracuse signee averaged 48.5 a game as a senior.

Noah Hutchins, G, Park School (Amherst), 6-0/160, Sr.

Hutchins, who is undecided on his college destination, averaged 20.6 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Aidan Igiehon, C, Lawrence Woodmere Academy (Woodmere), 6-10/235, Sr.

Igiehon signed with Louisville in November and finished his high school career scoring 23.1 points per game.

Andre Jackson, G, Albany Academy, 6-6/160, Jr.

Jackson averaged a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds and has offers that include Syracuse, Cincinnati and Connecticut.

Joe Toussaint, G, Cardinal Hayes (Bronx), 6-0/165, Sr.

The Catholic High School Athletic Association Player of the Year is headed to Iowa after recording 23.5 points and 7.5 assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Miles Brown, G, Northstar Christian (Rochester), 6-0/165, Sr.

Justin Champagnie, F, Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn), 6-5/180, Sr.

Dashawn Davis, G, Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx), 6-3/180, Sr.

R.J. Davis, G, Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains), 5-11/150, Jr.

August Mahoney, G, Albany Academy, 6-2/170, Sr.