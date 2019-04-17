2018-19 ALL-USA New York Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA New York Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gina Maher, Irvington

In her 43rd season as the Irvington coach, Maher collected her 700th career victory and guided the Bulldogs to a Class B state title, the sixth in Maher’s tenure. Irvington went 29-1, helping Maher become the second coach in New York State Public High School Athletic Association history to win 700 games (Ed Petrie, East Hampton boys).

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aubrey Griffin, G/F, Ossining, 6-1, Sr.

The Connecticut signee was named the state’s Miss Basketball after averaging 25.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Amari DeBerry, C, Williamsville South, 6-5, So.

Rated as the No. 2 sophomore in the country on ESPN, DeBerry averaged 17 points and eight rebounds a game.

Lauren Hansen, G, Ward Melville (East Setauket), 5-7, Sr.

Hansen, an Auburn signee, scored 27 points a game while adding six rebounds and five assists per contest.

Kaelynn Satterfifeld, G/F, Christ the King (Queens), 6-0, Sr.

Chosen to play in the Jordan Brand Classic national all-star game, the Ohio State signee scored 17.3 points a game for Christ the King.

Celeste Taylor, G, Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head), 5-11, Sr.

Named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Texas recruit averaged 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Graceann Bennett, C, Lake George, 6-2, Sr.

Kaci Donovan, G/F, Owego Free Academy, 6-0, Jr.

Maddie Plank, F/G, Briarcliff Manor, 5-10, Sr.

Kateri Poole, G, Monsignor Scanlan (Bronx), 5-8, Jr.

Cavina Rickards, G, Christ the King (Queens), 5-8, Sr.