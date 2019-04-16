2018-19 ALL-USA North Carolina Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA North Carolina Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Guy Shavers, Southwest Guilford (High Point)

Southwest Guilford claimed its second state championship last month, and the same day learned that teammate Christian Martin was awake and alert. The Cowboys rallied around Martin, who had been in a medically induced coma after suffering a head injury in the Class 3-A West final on March 9.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Isaiah Todd, Trinity Academy (Raleigh), 6-10/195, Jr.

An Honorable Mention on the USA TODAY ALL-USA team, Todd scored 28 points a game and added 15 rebounds per contest.

Wendell Moore, F, Cox Mill (Concord), 6-6/215, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year signed with Duke and averaged 25.5 points and 8.3 rebounds a game.

Josh Nickelberry, G, Northwood Temple Academy (Fayetteville), 6-4/175, Sr.

A Louisville recruit, Nickelberry posted averages of 26.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Day’Ron Sharpe, F/C, South Central (Winterville), 6-9/220, Jr.

Sharpe has given his verbal commitment to North Carolina and averaged a double-double with 16.5 points and 10.7 rebounds a game.

Patrick Williams, F, West Charlotte, 6-6/215, Sr.

A Florida State signee, Williams scored 22.1 points a game and added an average of nine rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

Jalen Cone, G, Walkertown, 5-11/165, Jr.

Greg Gantt, F, Trinity Christian (Fayetteville), 6-7/195, Sr.

Keyshaun Langley, G, Southwest Guilford (High Point), 6-0/140, Sr.

Kadin Shedrick, C, Holly Springs, 6-11/200, Sr.

Justin Wright, G, Farmville Central, 6-1/170, Jr.