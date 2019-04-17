2018-19 ALL-USA North Carolina Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA North Carolina Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Susie Shelton, Mountain Heritage (Burnsville)

Shelton was named the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year after leading Mountain Heritage to the Class 2A state title. The victory over Farmville Central gave the school its first team state championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Saniya Rivers, G, Laney (Wilmington), 5-11, So.

North Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year was named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA third team after averaging 24.8 points and 12.4 rebounds a game.

Chyna Cornwell, F, Newton-Conover (Newton), 6-3, Jr.

A North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-state pick, Cornwell averaged 28.3 points and 20.5 rebounds a game.

Nia Daniel, G/F, Hickory Ridge (Harrisburg), 5-11, Sr.

The North Carolina recruit scored 21.5 points a game and was named first-team all-state by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Alexandria Scruggs, G, E.E. Smith (Fayetteville), 5-9, Sr.

Named first-team all-state by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, the Wake Forest signee scored 26.2 points a game.

Elle Sutphin, F, East Surry (Pilot Mountain), 6-3, Jr.

The North Carolina State commit averaged 21.9 points and 9.2 rebounds a game and was named Northwest 1-A Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Cayla King, G, Northwest Guilford (Greensboro), 5-10, Sr.

Kendal Moore, G, Northwood Temple (Fayetteville), 5-6, Sr.

Callie Scheier, G, West Forsyth (Clemmons), 5-2, Sr.

Brittany Staves, F, Leesville Road (Raleigh), 6-0, Sr.

Hannah Tipton, G, Mountain Heritage (Burnsville), 5-8, So.