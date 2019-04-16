2018-19 ALL-USA North Dakota Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA North Dakota Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jacoby Lloyd, Jamestown

In just his second season at the helm at Jamestown, Lloyd led the Blue Jays to the Class A state title. His squad capped a perfect season (27-0) with a convincing 66-49 win over Fargo Davies in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Mason Walters, F, Jamestown, 6-6/190, Sr.

Walters’ senior year was filled with accolades, earning both Gatorade and Class A Player of the Year honors while also being named North Dakota’s Mr. Basketball winner. The University of Jamestown signee averaged 21.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and leading the Blue Jays to a perfect 27-0 record and the Class A state title.

Carson Henningsgard, G, Hillsboro/Central Valley (Buxton), 6-2/170, Jr.

A First Team All-State selection, Henningsgard led the Burros to the Class B regional tournament and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career in just his junior year.

Joe Jahner, G/F, Bismarck, 6-0/190, Sr.

With more than 1,000 career points on his resume, Jahner became a First Team All-State selection this past season while leading Bismarck to the Class A regional semifinals.

Treyton Mattern, G, Century (Bismarck), 6-3/200, Sr.

The University of Mary signee averaged 23 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, guiding Century to the Class A semifinals.

Boden Skunberg, G/F, Jamestown, 6-4/180, Jr.

Skunberg led all scorers with 23 points in Jamestown’s 66-49 win over Fargo Davies in the Class A championship game.

SECOND TEAM

Alex Schimke, G/F, Minot, 6-2/170, Sr.

Braeton Motschenbacher, PG, Davies (Fargo), 6-1/175, Sr.

Christian Kuntz, G, Sheyenne (West Fargo), 6-1/165, Sr.

Elijah Klein, G, Mandan, 6-5/185, Jr.

Steve Kraljic, C, Century (Bismark), 6-5/205, Sr.