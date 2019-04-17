2018-19 ALL-USA North Dakota Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA North Dakota Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ron Metz, Century (Bismarck)

Opposing teams had no answer for Metz’s Patriots in 2018-19. Bismarck Century demolished the opposition en route to a perfect 27-0 record and the Class A state title while outscoring their opponents by nearly 800 points.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lauren Ware, F/C, Century (Bismarck), 6-3, Jr.

Ware ran away with North Dakota’s Gatorade Player of the Year award, leading the Patriots to their second straight Class A state title. The junior First Team All-State selection averaged 17.3 points with 11.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game for a Bismarck Century team that ran the table to an undefeated season (27-0).

Megan Zander, F, Mandan, 6-0, Sr.

North Dakota’s Miss Basketball winner scored 18 points with 10.4 rebounds per game, leading the Braves to the Class A quarterfinals.

Lilly Keplin, G, Century (Bismarck), 5-7, Sr.

A Miss Basketball finalist and a First Team All-State selection, the North Dakota-bound Keplin scored 30 with 11 rebounds and six assists in Century’s regional championship win over Mandan.

Reile Payne, G/F, Shanley (Fargo), 5-9, Jr.

A varsity standout since the eighth grade, Payne has already eclipsed the 1,500-point mark for her career and averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.1 assists per game this season.

Maggie Manson, G, Sheyenne (West Fargo), 5-9, Sr.

Manson concluded her prep career with 1,599 points, leading Sheyenne to the Class A semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Kennedy Harris, G, Mandan, 5-5, Sr.

Gabby Jung, G, Dickinson /Hope Christian (Dickinson), 5-6, Sr.

Abby Duchscherer, F, Kindred, 6-0, Fr.

Kaity Hove, G, Trenton, 5-7, Jr.

Jalyn Helstad, F, Williston, 5-8, Sr.