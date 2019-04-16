2018-19 ALL-USA Ohio Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Ohio Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Carl Kremer, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)

Kremer, who has helmed Archbishop Moeller’s basketball program since 1989, guided the Crusaders to their second straight Division I state title and the fifth of his long tenure. His 575 career victories rank No. 17 in state history among head coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Samari Curtis, F, Xenia (Cincinnati), 6-5/200, Sr.

The Cincinnati signee captured Ohio’s Mr. Basketball honors, averaging 34.4 points and 5.8 assists per game while leading Xenia to the Division I district semifinals. Curtis concluded his prep career with 2,109 career points, ninth in state history.

Von Cameron Davis, F, Walnut Ridge (Columbus), 6-4/185, Jr.

The First Team All-State selection averaged 27.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Scots, who advanced to the Division I district semifinals.

Miles McBride, G, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati), 6-1/185, Sr.

McBride, a West Virginia signee, led Archbishop Moeller to the Division I state championship this past season, averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Ben Roderick, F, Oletangy (Powell), 6-5/200, Sr.

Roderick produced a season that made him a Mr. Basketball finalist and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year with averages of 27.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Andre Gordon, G, Sidney, 6-2/180, Sr.

Gordon, who will play for Virginia Tech next season, finished his prep career with 2,013 points and 550 assists, both tops in program history.

SECOND TEAM

Zeb Jackson, G, Maumee Valley Country Day (Toledo), 6-3/165, Jr.

Chris Livingson, G, Buchtel (Akron), 6-4/175, Fr.

Andre Harris, G, Brush (Lyndhurst), 6-3/170, Sr.

Tanner Holden, F/G, Wheelersburg, 6-6/185, Sr.

Dominiq Penn, G, Dublin Coffman (Dublin), 6-1/170, Jr.