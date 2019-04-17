2018-19 ALL-USA Ohio Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Ohio Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Rogers, Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati)

Mount Notre Dame won its fourth Division I state championship under Rogers’ watch this past season, tying the state record for the most titles in history. The Cougars clinched their latest title with a 52-31 victory over Pickering Central.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordan Horston, G, Africentric Early College (Columbus), 6-1, Sr.

The Tennessee signee capped off a senior year for the ages by earning MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game, scoring 14 points with four rebounds to lead the East team to an 83-68 victory. Horston was also named Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Africentric to a 28-0 record and the Division III state title, averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game.

Kierstan Bell, F, McKinley (Canton), 6-1, Sr.

Bell captured an unprecedented third Ms. Basketball award in Ohio, averaging 27 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and finishing with 2,833 points in her prep career.

Zia Cooke, G, Rogers (Toledo), 5-9, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American Game selection, Cooke was named Division II Player of the Year after leading the Rams to a state title while averaging 22.5 points and grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game.

Jacy Sheldon, G, Dublin Coffman (Dublin), 5-10, Sr.

Sheldon earned First Team All-State honors after averaging 28.3 points per game for Dublin Coffman, which advanced to the Division I district semifinals.

Sammie Puisis, F, Mason, 6-2, Sr.

Mason advanced to the Division I district final, thanks largely to Puisis’ 17.5 points –per-game average.

SECOND TEAM

Constance Chaplin, G, Euclid, 5-8, Sr.

Lauren Flannery, G, River (Hannibal), 5-6, Sr.

Peyton Scott, G, Lynchburg-Clay (Lynchburg), 5-6, Sr.

Gabbie Marshall, G, Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati), 5-7, Sr.

Destiny Leo, F, North (Eastlake), 5-10, Jr.