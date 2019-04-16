2018-19 ALL-USA Oklahoma Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Oklahoma Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Conley Phipps II, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa)

In just his second year at the helm, Phipps guided Booker T. Washington to a state record 16th championship in history. The Hornets clinched their most recent title with an 82-70 win over Putnam North in the Class 6A state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Keylan Boone, F/G, Memorial (Tulsa), 6-7/190, Sr.

The Oklahoma State signee averaged 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, leading the Chargers to their third consecutive Class 5A state championship. Boone scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting in Memorial’s 63-52 win over Del City in the title-clincher.

Bryce Thompson, G, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa), 6-5/175, Jr.

Thompson was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the year after leading the Hornets to the Class 6A state title with averages of 19.6 points, 5.2 assists and five rebounds per game.

Kalib Boone, F/C, Memorial (Tulsa), 6-9/200, Sr.

The twin brother of Keylan Boone grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds in the Class 5A state championship win over Del City, only one fewer than the opposing team’s combined total.

Trey Alexander, G, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City), 6-3/160, So.

Alexander surpassed the career 1,000-point mark in just his sophomore season, leading Heritage Hall to the Class 4A state championship game.

Micah Thomas, G, Putnam City North (Oklahoma City), 6-0/175, Sr.

Thomas set a single-game Class 6A state tournament record with a 44-point effort in a 61-59 semifinal win over Edmond Memorial.

SECOND TEAM

Antonio Gordon, F, Eisenhower (Lawton), 6-9/205, Sr.

Rondel Walker, G, Putnam City West (Oklahoma), 6-2/160, Jr.

Trey Phipps, G, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa), 6-1/160, Jr.

Camryn Dennis, G/F, Sapulpa, 6-3/170, Sr.

Jacob Germany, C, Kingston, 6-11/225, Sr.