2018-19 ALL-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Michael Neal, Norman

Neal improbably led an inexperienced Norman team to the Class 6A state title this season. The Tigers’ starting lineup featured two freshman and two sophomores but still managed to upend Norman North in the state final, 44-31

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Gabby Gregory, F, Holland Hall (Tulsa), 6-0, Sr.

Gregory won Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year after closing her prep career with 2,699 career points and becoming just the fourth player in state history to amass 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds. This past season, the Oklahoma signee averaged 23.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Dutch.

Lauren Fields, G, Shawnee, 5-9, Sr.

Fields, who will suit up for California next season, averaged 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for Shawnee which advanced to the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.

Karly Gore, F, Seiling, 5-10, Sr.

Alongside her twin sister Macy, Karly Gore helped Seiling win four consecutive Class A state titles, highlighted by her season averages of 17.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Macy Gore, G, Seiling, 5-8, Sr.

The other half of the twin Gore attack averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for a Seiling team that went 28-1 and 112-5 over the past four years.

Jalei Oglesby, G/F, Howe, 5-7, Sr.

The Arkansas Tech commit sparked Howe’s run to the Class 2A state title with 29.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this past season.

SECOND TEAM

Aaliyah Moore, F, (Moore), 6-2, So.

Holly Kersgieter, G, Page (Sand Springs), 5-10, Sr.

Jena’ Williams, G, Bartlesville, 5-7, Sr.

Keira Neal, G, Santa Fe (Edmond), 5-9, Sr.

Katelyn Crosthwait, G, Washington, 5-6, Sr.