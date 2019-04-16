2018-19 ALL-USA Oregon Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Oregon Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gene Potter, Jesuit (Portland)

The longtime Jesuit head coach guided the Crusaders to an upset victory over Jefferson in the Class 6A state final. The 71-66 win gave Jesuit its first state title since 2012.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aaron Deloney, G, Grant (Portland), 6-0/165, Sr.

Deloney was named Oregon’s Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 27 points, 5.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game this past season while leading the Generals to the Class 6A quarterfinals. He has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Vermont next season.

Marcus Tsohonis, G, Jefferson (Portland), 6-3/170, Sr.

The Washington signee led Jefferson to the Class 6A state final, highlighted by a 22-point effort in the quarterfinal win over Grant.

Josh Angle, G, Lake Oswego, 6-3/185, Sr.

Angle’s 17 points and seven rebounds per game helped guide the Lakers into the Class 6A semifinals this past season.

Nate Bittle, F, Crater (Central Point), 6-11/180, So.

The sophomore sensation produced 21.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots per game this past season, leading Crater to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Stevie Schlabach, G/F, Tigard, 6-3/175, Sr.

Schlabach’s 36-point effort in an 85-74 win over Barlow sent Tigard to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2002.

SECOND TEAM

Jesse White, G, Barlow (Gresham), 6-1/165, Jr.

Isaac Lange, G, Thurston (Springfield), 6-3/185, Sr.

Brock Henry, G/F, Southridge (Beaverton), 6-2/160, Sr.

Braeden Sato, G, Sunset (Portland), 5-10/150, Jr.

Micah Garrett, G/F, West Linn, 6-4/170, Jr.