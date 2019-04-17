2018-19 ALL-USA Oregon Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Oregon Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Knox, Benson Tech (Portland)

Knox’s Lady Techsters pulled off a stunning upset of heavily favored Southridge in the Class 6A state final. Benson Tech knocked off the two-time defending champs with a resounding 66-42 thrashing to capture the state title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cameron Brink, F/C, Southridge (Beaverton), 6-4, Jr.

A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Brink averaged 21.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks, who advanced to the Class 6A state final. The standout junior has verbally committed to play for Stanford in the fall of 2020.

Ciera Ellington, F/G, Benson Tech (Portland), 6-0, Sr.

Ellington’s 20 points, eight assists and three steals led Benson Tech to a stunning victory over Southridge in the Class 6A state final.

Aaronette Vonleh, F, West Linn, 6-4, So.

The sophomore standout propelled West Linn to the Class 6A quarterfinals, averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Kalani Hayes, G/F, Clackamas, 6-0, Sr.

Clackamas overcame an 0-10 start to its season to finish the year 12-13, thanks to the efforts of Hayes, a First Team All-State performer.

Rose Gwillim, F, Baker (Baker City), 5-10, Sr.

Gwillim earned First Team All-State honors after leading Baker to a 28-1 record and the Class 4A state title, scoring 11 points in the 51-48 championship-clincher over Marist.

SECOND TEAM

Sage Kramer, F, Philomath, 6-1, Fr.

Monka Hickok, F, Grant (Portland), 6-0, Sr.

Kamryn Jones, F/G, Westview (Portland), 6-0, Sr.

Aspen Slifka, G, Banks, 5-11. Sr.

Mar Verastegui, G/F, North Marion (Aurora), 5-5, Sr.