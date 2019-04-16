2018-19 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dean Behrens, Pennridge (Perkasie)

Pennridge returned only two key players from last year’s team and suffered a season-opening loss to Upper Moreland. From there, though, Behrens guided Pennridge to the 6A state championship game for first time in program history.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Eric Dixon, F, Abington, 6-7/250, Sr.

Dixon, who signed with Villanova, finished his high school career with 2,454 points after averaging 27.9 a game as a senior.

Hakim Hart, F, Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), 6-6/185, Sr.

Roman Catholic’s leading scorer at 21.1 points per game signed with Saint Joseph’s University.

Ethan Morton, F, Butler, 6-4/195, Jr.

Morton filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, averaging 27.5 points, 10.3 rebound and 8.3 assists per game.

Oscar Tshiebwe, C, Kennedy Catholic (Hermitage), 6-8/230, Sr.

The West Virginia signee totaled 23.4 points and 18 rebounds a game while earning Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Isaiah Wong, G, Monsignor Bonner (Drexel Hill), 6-3/165, Sr.

A University of Miami recruit, Wong averaged 22 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Maceo Austin, G, Kennedy Catholic (Hermitage), 6-5/175, Sr.

Jhamir Brickus, G, Coatesville, 5-11/165, Jr.

Jalen Gaffney, G, Westtown (West Chester), 6-2/170, Sr.

William Jeffress, F/G, McDowell (Erie), 6-6/190, So.

Seth Lundy, Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), 6-6/195, Sr.