2018-19 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bert Kendal, Peters Township (McMurray)

Only four Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League girls teams have completed an unbeaten season with a state championship, and Peters Township is the most recent. Kendal’s team finished 30-0 and claimed the program’s first state title with a 62-49 win over Garnet Valley in the Class 6A final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Alli Campbell, G, Bellwood-Antis (Bellwood), 5-11, Jr.

Verbally committed to Notre Dame, Campbell scored 29.1 points per game while adding 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Diamond Johnson, G, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 5-6, Jr.

Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 28.1 points, as well as 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Kiki Jefferson, G/F, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0, Sr.

The James Madison recruit contributed 20.5 points and 10.6 rebounds a game this year as her team upped its record winning streak to 62 games.

Makenna Marisa, G, Peters Township (McMurray), 5-11, Sr.

Marisa, a Penn State signee, scored 29 points in her team’s Class 6A championship victory and averaged 20.8 a game for the year.

Olivia Snyder, FG, Southern Lehigh (Center Valley), 6-0, Sr.

Named the Colonial League MVP, the Georgetown signee scored 24 points a game and finished with a school record 2,077 for her career.

SECOND TEAM

Maddie Burke, G, Central Bucks West (Doylestown), 5-10, Jr.

Alisha Lewis, G, Strath Haven (Wallingford), 5-6, Sr.

Rachel Martindale, G, North Allegheny (Wexford), 5-8, Sr.

Kaitlyn Orihel, G/F, Archbishop Wood (Newtown), 5-9, So.

Jackie Vargas, C, Upper Dublin (Fort Washington), 6-3, Jr.