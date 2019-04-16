2018-19 ALL-USA Rhode Island Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Rhode Island Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Aaron Thomas, North Kingstown

In his 22nd year at North Kingstown, Thomas led the Skippers to the Division I tournament championship as a No. 3 seed, upsetting No. 2 Cranston East and No. 1 Bishop Hendricken along the way. North Kingstown entered the state tournament as a No. 2 and beat Woonsocket 77-57 in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tyler Kolek, G, St. George’s (Middletown), 6-2/180, Jr.

A transfer from Cumberland, Kolek was chosen as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game.

Erickson Bans, G, Shea (Pawtucket), 6-0/165, Jr.

Bans led the Rhode Island Interscholastic League in scoring with an average of 29.2 points a game.

Clay Brochu, G, North Kingstown, 6-1/160, Sr.

Brochu scored 17 points a game while helping North Kingstown to the Division I and state tournament titles.

Dwayne Robinson-O’Hagan, G, Woonsocket, 5-10/165, Sr.

Robinson-O’Hagan scored 22.4 points a game while helping the fifth-seeded Villa Novans reach the state championship game.

Myles Wilmoth, F, St. Andrew’s (Barrington), 6-9/210, Jr.

St. Andrew’s claimed the New England Prep School Athletic Council AA title thanks in part to Wilmoth’s 14.3 points and nine rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Robert Baum, G, St. Andrew’s (Barrington), 6-1/185, Sr.

Dominic Mello, G, St. George’s (Middletown), 5-11/165, So.

Aireus Raspberry, G, Cranston East, 6-0/185, Sr.

D.J. Smith, G/F, Wheeler, 6-4/200, Sr.

Jackson Zancan, F, Cumberland, 6-5/185, Sr.