2018-19 ALL-USA Rhode Island Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Rhode Island Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Anthony Voccio, Classical (Providence)

Classical advanced to the Division III championship game a season ago, and lost. This year, realignment pushed the Purple up to Division II, and fourth-seeded Classical claimed the title, upsetting No. 1 seed Scituate in the semifinals and No. 2 Westerly in the final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Leiya Stuart, G, St. George’s (Middletown), 5-10, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year led the Dragons to the NEPSAC Class B quarterfinals while averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

Megan Albamonti, C, Westerly, 5-11, Sr.

The only girls player in Westerly history to reach 1,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds a game this season.

Megan Bodziony, G, St. Andrew’s (Barrington), 5-10, Jr.

An All-New England Class A selection, Bodziony scored 16.5 points, grabbed 7.3 rebounds and handed out 5.6 assists per game.

Jayme DeCesare, G, La Salle (Providence), 5-5, Sr.

The state tournament MVP is headed to soon-to-be Division I Merrimack after scoring 17.2 points a game as a senior.

Lexi Greffen, G, Portsmouth, 5-7, Sr.

The New Hampshire recruit, who twice has torn her ACL, played through a broken nose this season and scored 20.2 points a game.

SECOND TEAM

Izzy Booth, G/F, Rogers, 5-9, Sr.

Amaya Dowdy, C, St. Raphael (Pawtucket), 5-10, So.

Faith Hutchins, F, South Kingstown, 5-9, Jr.

Olivia Middleton, G, Barrington, 5-5, Sr.

Kaylin Zalewski, G, Johnston, 5-7, Jr.