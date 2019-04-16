2018-19 ALL-USA South Carolina Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA South Carolina Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tom Ryan, Dorman (Roebuck)

Ryan’s Cavaliers steamrolled their way to a third consecutive Class 5A state championship this past season by putting on a defensive clinic. Dorman held Berkeley to just 36.2 percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers in the championship-clinching win.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Josiah James, G, Porter-Gaud (Charleston), 6-7/200, Sr.

The Tennessee signee was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year this past season, averaging 29.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game while leading the Cyclones to the Independent School Association Class 3A semifinals. A three-time All-State selection, he is a McDonald’s All-American and a member of the USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team.

Myles Tate, G, Dorman (Roebuck), 6-0/170, Jr.

Tate’s season averages of 17 points and 5.4 assists per game helped the Cavaliers capture the Class 5A state title, culminating with a 46-39 win over Berkeley in the championship clincher.

Zeb Graham, G, Nation Ford (Fort Mill), 6-0/150, Jr.

Graham averaged 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals per game this past season, earning the state’s Class 5A Player of the Year award by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

P.J. Hall, F, Dorman (Roebuck), 6-8/220, Jr.

The First Team All-State selection averaged 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, for the Class 5A state champions.

Malcolm Wilson, C, Ridge View (Columbia), 6-11/205, Jr.

Wilson, a Georgetown commit, averaged nine rebounds and 5.2 blocked shots per game this past season for a Ridge View team that won the Class 4A state title.

SECOND TEAM

Trae Hannibal, G, Hartsville, 6-2/210, Sr.

Tre Jackson, G, Blythewood, 6-1/170, Sr.

Chico Carter, G, Cardinal Newman (Columbia), 6-4/190, Sr.

Jalyn McCreary, F, Legacy Charter (Greenville), 6-8/215, Sr.

John Butler, C, Christ Church Episcopal (Greenville), 6-11/180, So.