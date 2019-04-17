2018-19 ALL-USA South Carolina Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA South Carolina Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Baldwin, Goose Creek

Baldwin led Goose Creek to its second Class 5A state title in three years, capping off a championship season with a thrilling 52-51 win over Spring Valley. He also was selected by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association to coach the South team in the 2019 North-South All-Star Games.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Danae McNeal, SR G, Swansea, 6-0

The Clemson signee averaged 24.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game this past season, leading Swansea to the Class 3A quarterfinals. McNeal was named South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior and was selected as the Class 3A Player of the Year each of the past three seasons.

Mya Burns, G, North Augusta, 6-0, Sr.

The Class 4A Player of the Year scored 13 points with 16 rebounds to lead North Augusta to its third consecutive state title during her senior campaign.

Olivia Thompson, G, Lexington, 5-7, Sr.

With averages of 19.9 points and 2.2 assists per game, Thompson was selected as the Class 5A Player of the Year while guiding Lexington to the state semifinals.

Quadijah Moore, F/G, Emerald (Greenwood), 6-0, Sr.

Emerald advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals with Moore providing plenty of production on both offense (20.2 ppg) and defense (12 rbg).

Shayla Nelson, F/C, Goose Creek, 5-11, Sr.

Nelson completed her prep career with 1,356 points and 755 rebounds while helping Goose Creek win its second state title in the last three years.

SECOND TEAM

Loyal McQueen, G/F, Wilson (Florence), 5-10, Jr.

Unique Drake, G, Westwood (Blythwood), 5-7, Sr.

Taylor Lewis, G/F, Spring Valley (Columbia), 5-10, Sr.

Taylor Britt, G, Richland Northeast (Columbia), 5-7, Sr.

Ta’Laysia Cooper, G, East Clarendon (Turbeville), 5-10, Fr.