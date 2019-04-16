2018-19 ALL-USA Tennessee Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Tennessee Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Keelon Lawson, Wooddale (Memphis)

Lawson steered the Cardinals to a 33-4 record and the Class AA state championship this past season. It was the first state title in program history for Wooddale, which knocked off Knoxville Fulton 59-46 in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

James Wiseman, C, Memphis East (Memphis), 6-11/210, Sr.

One of the nation’s top prep recruits, Wiseman averaged 25.2 points, 14.6 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game for Memphis East, which advanced to the Division I Class AAA championship game this past season. The Memphis signee was named Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-American game selection and a USA TODAY High School Sports ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team honoree.

Keon Johnson, F/G, The Webb School (Bell Buckle), 6-5/180, Jr.

Johnson’s play sparked The Webb School to an appearance in the Division II-A semifinals, averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Chandler Lawson, F, Wooddale (Memphis), 6-8/208, Sr.

The Oregon signee led Wooddale to the Class AA state championship, averaging 23.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

K.J. Johnson, G, Marshall County (Lewisburg), 6-2/138, Sr.

A Mr. Basketball finalist and a First Team All-State selection, Johnson averaged 34.8 and 5.1 assists per game during his senior campaign.

Kennedy Chandler, G, Briarcrest Christian (Eads), 6-0/168, So.

Chandler was named Tennessee’s Division II Class AA Mr. Basketball winner after a sophomore year in which he averaged 18.7 points per game and was named MVP of the state tournament.

SECOND TEAM

Anthony Jones, F/C, Humboldt, 6-5/195, Sr.

Ja’darius Harris, G, Peabody (Trenton), 6-3/165, Sr.

Antavion Collum, G/F, Bartlett, 6-8/225, Sr.

Ques Glover, G, Bearden (Knoxville), 6-0/170, Sr.

Randy Brady, G, Brentwood Academy (Brentwood), 6-4/170, So.