2018-19 ALL-USA Tennessee Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Tennessee Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Keelon Lawson, Wooddale (Memphis)
Lawson steered the Cardinals to a 33-4 record and the Class AA state championship this past season. It was the first state title in program history for Wooddale, which knocked off Knoxville Fulton 59-46 in the state final.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
James Wiseman, C, Memphis East (Memphis), 6-11/210, Sr.
One of the nation’s top prep recruits, Wiseman averaged 25.2 points, 14.6 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game for Memphis East, which advanced to the Division I Class AAA championship game this past season. The Memphis signee was named Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-American game selection and a USA TODAY High School Sports ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team honoree.
Keon Johnson, F/G, The Webb School (Bell Buckle), 6-5/180, Jr.
Johnson’s play sparked The Webb School to an appearance in the Division II-A semifinals, averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Chandler Lawson, F, Wooddale (Memphis), 6-8/208, Sr.
The Oregon signee led Wooddale to the Class AA state championship, averaging 23.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
K.J. Johnson, G, Marshall County (Lewisburg), 6-2/138, Sr.
A Mr. Basketball finalist and a First Team All-State selection, Johnson averaged 34.8 and 5.1 assists per game during his senior campaign.
Kennedy Chandler, G, Briarcrest Christian (Eads), 6-0/168, So.
Chandler was named Tennessee’s Division II Class AA Mr. Basketball winner after a sophomore year in which he averaged 18.7 points per game and was named MVP of the state tournament.
SECOND TEAM
Anthony Jones, F/C, Humboldt, 6-5/195, Sr.
Ja’darius Harris, G, Peabody (Trenton), 6-3/165, Sr.
Antavion Collum, G/F, Bartlett, 6-8/225, Sr.
Ques Glover, G, Bearden (Knoxville), 6-0/170, Sr.
Randy Brady, G, Brentwood Academy (Brentwood), 6-4/170, So.