2018-19 ALL-USA Tennessee Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Tennessee Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Reuter, Bradley Central (Cleveland)

In his 10th season at the helm at Bradley Central, Reuter led the Bearettes to their first state title since 1976. The long-awaited title finally came when Bradley Central edged Houston by a 46-44 score in the Class AAA state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Madison Hayes, G/F, East Hamilton (Ooltewah), 6-1, Jr.

Hayes captured the state’s Class AAA Miss Basketball award this past season, averaging 25.2 points with 12.2 rebounds and four steals per contest for an East Hamilton team that advanced to the district championship. In the Region 3-AAA quarterfinal against Rhea County, Hayes racked up 29 points with 18 rebounds, seven steals and six blocks to will her team to a come-from-behind win.

Jayla Hemingway, G, Houston (Germantown), 5-9, Sr.

Hemingway snagged the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year award after leading Houston to the Class AAA state championship game, averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Jada Guinn, G, Oak Ridge, 6-0, Sr.

Guinn averaged 24 points per game this past season and was a Class AAA Miss Basketball finalist.

Maggie Brown, F, Brentwood Academy (Brentwood), 6-1, Jr.

Brown guided Brentwood Academy to the Division II Class AA state final, scoring 15 points in the semifinal win over Father Ryan.

Gracee Dishman, G, Cumberland County (Crossville), 5-6, Sr.

The Lincoln Memorial signee produced some gaudy numbers in her senior campaign, averaging 29.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per contest this past season.

SECOND TEAM

Destinee Wells, G, Houston (Germantown), 5-5, Jr.

Alasia Hayes, G/F, Riverdale (Murfreesboro), 5-6, Jr.

Dontavia Waggoner, F, Ensworth (Nashville), 5-11, Jr.

Lanetta Williams, F/C, Arlington, 6-4, Sr.

Karly Weathers, G, Loretto, 5-9, Fr.