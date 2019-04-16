2018-19 ALL-USA Texas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Texas Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

David Peavy, Duncanville

Peavy went 61-12 in three seasons at Houston Dekaney before moving to Duncanville with son Micah, a junior forward. In his first season at the helm, Peavy led Duncanville to the Class 6A state title, the program’s first since 2007.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

R.J. Hampton, G, Little Elm, 6-6/195, Jr.

Named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA first team, Hampton also claimed the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year award after averaging 32 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Greg Brown, F, Vandegrift (Austin), 6-8/195, Jr.

The USA TODAY ALL-USA third-team selection scored 30 points a game while adding 13 rebounds per contest.

L.J. Cryer, G, Morton Ranch (Katy), 6-1/180, Jr.

Cryer, who averaged 27.5 points and 5.8 assists per game, has drawn offers from the likes of LSU, Purdue, Baylor and Houston.

Tyrese Maxey, G, South Garland, 6-2/190, Sr.

The Kentucky recruit scored 21.8 points per game this season while adding 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Samuell Williamson, F, Rockwall, 6-7/190, Sr.

Named the MVP of District 11-6A, the Louisville signee averaged 25 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Will Baker, C, Westlake (Austin), 7-0/235, Sr.

De’Vion Harmon, G, Guyer (Denton), 6-0/195, Sr.

Jahmius Ramsey, G, Duncanville, 6-4/195, Sr.

Drew Timme, C, Pearce (Richardson), 6-10/235, Sr.

Jalen Wilson, F, Guyer (Denton), 6-8/215, Sr.