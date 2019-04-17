2018-19 ALL-USA Texas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Texas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Triva Corrales, Judson (Converse)

Judson has reached the 6A state final three straight seasons, but came up on the losing end the past two. This year, Corrales led the Rockets to a 38-5 record and the program’s first state title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordyn Oliver, G, Prosper, 5-10, Sr.

Named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA second team, the Baylor-bound Oliver averaged 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds a game.

Nyah Green, G, Allen, 6-1, Sr.

An Honorable Mention on the USA TODAY ALL-USA team, the Louisville signee contributed 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.

Rori Harmon, G, Cypress Creek (Houston), 5-7, So.

Chosen as the District 17-6A Defensive Player of the Year, Harmon averaged 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game.

Jordyn Merritt, F, Plano, 6-2, Jr.

The five-star recruit is ranked 15th nationally by ESPN and averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds this season.

Endyia Rogers, G, Bishop Lynch (Dallas), 5-7, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year scored 25 points a game and the USC recruit finished her career with 2,657.

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Andrews, G, MacArthur (Irving), 5-7, Jr.

Corina Carter, G, Judson (Converse), 5-7, Sr.

McKinzie Gree, G, Manvel, 5-6, Sr.

Taylor Jones, F, Dallas Christian, 6-3, Sr.

Rhyle McKinney, G, Argyle, 5-9, Jr.