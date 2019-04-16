2018-19 ALL-USA Utah Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Utah Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Cuff, American Fork

Guiding a team led by his son Tanner, the elder Cuff oversaw American Fork’s first state title since 1979. The Cavemen clinched the Class 6A state title with a 66-57 win over Pleasant Grove last month.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tanner Cuff, F/G, American Fork, 6-6/195, Sr.

Cuff was the catalyst that drove American Fork to its first state title in 40 years this past season, averaging 16.2 points, six rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He was at his best in the Class 6A state tournament, netting 18 points in the state final against Pleasant Grove and 25 in a triple-overtime thriller against Davis in the semifinals.

Isaac Johnson, F, American Fork, 6-11/220, Sr.

A key performer on American Fork’s state title-winning squad, Johnson was also selected to play in the Utah Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star game where he scored 22 points for the 6A All-Stars in a 150-117 victory.

Matthew Van Komen, C, Pleasant Grove, 7-4/220, Sr.

The towering Van Komen, who will play for Utah next season, averaged 11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Class 6A runners-up.

Dallin Hall, G, Fremont, 6-2/170, Jr.

The sharp-shooting Hall averaged 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists per game while connecting on better than 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Rylan Jones, G, Olympus (Salt Lake), 6-0/150, Sr.

Jones was named Utah’s Gatorade Player of the Year after producing averages of 21.6 points, eight assists and 7.9 rebounds per game for an Olympus team that reached the Class 5A semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Jeremy Dowdell, G, Olympus (Salt Lake City), 6-4/190, Sr.

Casey Brown, G, Pleasant Grove, 6-2/170, Sr.

Tre Williams, G/F, Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant), 6-5/190, Sr.

Trevon Allfrey, C/F, Copper Hills (West Jordan), 6-8/230, Sr.

Tyson Garff, G/F, Davis (Kaysville), 6-5/851, Sr.