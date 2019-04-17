2018-19 ALL-USA Utah Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Utah Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Charron Mason, Bingham (South Jordan)

Mason’s Miners won their first state championship since 2007 this past season. Bingham denied rival Copper Hills’ hopes of winning its first championship in program history with a 46-41 in the Class 6A state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kemery Martin, G, Corner Canyon (Draper), 5-10, Sr.

The state’s Ms. Basketball winner and Gatorade Player of the Year honoree became the state’s second-leading scorer in 2018-19, averaging 21.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Utah signee led the Chargers to a 21-6 record and the Class 5A state final.

Lavender Briggs, F/G, Provo, 6-1, Sr.

The Florida-bound Briggs averaged a double-double per contest with 29.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for a Provo team that advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Maggie McCord, F, Bingham (South Jordan), 5-9, Sr.

McCord earned Class 6A MVP honors amassed nearly 18 points and eight rebounds per game for Class 6A champion Bingham.

Lealani Falatea, G, East (Salt Lake City), 5-8, So.

The Class 5A MVP scored a game-high 18 points with six rebounds in East’s championship-clinching victory over Corner Canyon.

Emma Calvert, F, Fremont (Plain City), 6-3, So.

Fremont advanced all the way to the Class 6A semifinals with Calvert leading the way with 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Mayci Torgerson, G, North Sevier (Salina), 5-9, Jr.

Breaunna Gillen, G, Copper Hills (West Jordan), 5-10, Sr.

Maddy Eaton, G, Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork), 5-10, Jr.

Finau Tonga, C, Taylorsville, 6-2, Jr.

Eleyana Tafisi, G, Copper Hills (West Jordan), 5-6, Jr.