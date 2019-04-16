2018-19 ALL-USA Vermont Boys Basketball Team

USA Today Sports

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Vermont Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

David McGinn, St. Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury)
McGinn’s Hilltoppers clinched the Division I state championship this past season, dispatching Rice Memorial in the state final, 54-50. It was St. Johnsbury Academy’s first state title since 1997.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year
Jamison Evans, G/F, Rutland, 6-4/165, Sr.
Evans averaged 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game this past season, leading Rutland to the Division I state final. Vermont’s Gatorade Player of the Year scored 1,091 points in his prep career.

Leo Chaikin, F, Rice Memorial (South Memorial), 6-4/190, Jr.
A 2019 First Team All-League honoree, Chaikin led all scorers with 25 points in Rice Memorial’s season-ending loss to eventual state champion St. Johnsbury in the Division I semifinals.

Alex Carlisle, G, St. Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury), 5-11/165, Sr.
Carlisle’s game-winning shot with six seconds to play in the state final gave St. Johnsbury Academy clinched the Division I state championship for the Hilltoppers.

Michel Ndayishimiye, G, Rice Memorial (South Burlington), 5-10, So.
The sophomore sensation scored a season-high 41 points in a 65-61 victory over eventual state champion St. Johnsbury in late December.

Ian Jennings, G, Milton, 6-5/190, Sr.
Jennings ended his stellar prep career with 1,194 points scored for Milton.

SECOND TEAM

Jacob Lorman, G, Rutland, 6-0/170, Sr.

Jordan Hawkins, G, U-32 (Montpelier), 5-11/170, Sr.

Asa Carlson, F, Mt. Mansfield (Jericho), 6-3/200, Sr.

Logan Montilla, G, Mt. St. Joseph Academy (Rutland), 5-9/149, Sr.

Jake Nicholson, G/F, Burr & Burton (Manchester), 6-1/160, Sr.

