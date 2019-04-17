2018-19 ALL-USA Vermont Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Vermont Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jack Driscoll, Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury)
Driscoll’s Hilltoppers captured their second straight Division 1 state title, knocking off Champlain Valley Union in the state final, 42-35. It marked the second consecutive year that Johnsbury Academy clinched a championship against their rival Red Hawks, who came in to the state final undefeated at 23-0.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Sadie Stetson, G, St. Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury), 5-7, Sr.
The American University-bound Stetson collected her third straight Gatorade Player of the Year award, averaging 16.7 points, five rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.3 assists per game while leading the Hilltoppers to back-to-back Division 1 state titles. She ended her prep career with 1,280 points.
Olivia Rockwood, G, Windsor, 5-6, Jr.
The junior standout led Windsor to the Division 3 semifinals with averages of 21.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Catherine Gilwee, G, Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg), 5-7, So.
CVU’s sophomore catalyst sparked the Redhawks to a Division 1 state final appearance, contributing nine points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game while earning a spot on the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Dream Dozen team.
Kelly Laggis, F, Bellows Free Academy (St. Alban’s), 5-11, Sr.
The VBCA Dream Dozen selection led Bellows Free Academy to the Division 1 semifinals, highlighted by a three-game stretch in mid-February when she recorded a trio of double-doubles (42 points and 33 rebounds) in wins over Burlington, South Burlington and Rutland.
Josie Choiniere, G, St. Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury), 5-7, Jr.
Choiniere led all scorers with 13 points in St. Johnsbury’s 42-35 win over Champlain Valley Union in the Division 1 state final.
SECOND TEAM
Carol Herbert, F, Burr & Burton (Manchester), 5-10, So.
Ryleigh Coloutti, G, Fair Haven, 5-7, So.
Hailey Derosia, G, Brattleboro, 5-11, Sr.
Fiona Connolly, G, Rice Memorial (South Burlington), 5-6, So.
Harper Mead, G, Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg), 5-8, Sr.