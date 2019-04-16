2018-19 ALL-USA Virginia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Virginia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dwight Robinson, Landstown (Virginia Beach)

Twice before, Landstown had played for a state title, only to come up short. This year, Robinson and the Eagles went 25-3 and beat Lake Braddock 79-60 to win the Class 6 championship, the first in the program’s history.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cole Anthony, G, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-3/185, Sr.

The undecided Anthony earned a spot on the USA TODAY ALL-USA first team after averaging a triple-double with 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Kofi Cockburn, F, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-10/290, Sr.

An Illinois recruit, Cockburn finished this season with averages of 13.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Henry Coleman, F, Trinity Episcopal (Richmond), 6-9/235, Jr.

A four-star recruit, Coleman, who averaged 26.2 points and 12.6 rebounds a game, has offers from the likes of Georgetown, Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State.

Cameron Thomas, G, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson), 6-3/180, Jr.

College offers for Thomas, who scored 26.4 points a game, include N.C. State, UConn, Florida and Miami.

Qudus Wahab, F/C, Flint Hill (Oakton), 6-10/230, Sr.

Wahab has verbally committed to Georgetown and averaged 20.1 points and 11.4 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Quentin James, G, Lake Braddock (Burke), 6-1/165, Sr.

Trevor Keels, G, Paul VI (Fairfax), 6-5/190, So.

Charles Thompson, F, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School (Alexandria), 6-7/250, Sr.

Mark Williams, C, Norfolk Academy, 6-10/215, Jr.

Xavier Johnson, G, Episcopal (Alexandria), 6-0/175, Sr.