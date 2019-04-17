2018-19 ALL-USA Virginia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Virginia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tamika Dudley, Woodbridge

Dudley, a 1999 Woodbridge graduate, succeeded her high school coach, George Washington, in 2011 and the Vikings won just 17 games in her first three seasons. This season, Woodbridge went 29-1 and captured the program’s first state title with a victory in the Class 6 final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ashley Owusu, G, Paul VI (Fairfax), 5-9, Sr.

The Maryland recruit and Gatorade Player of the Year is an Honorable Mention on the USA TODAY ALL-USA team after averaging 22.1 points and 9.1 rebounds a game.

Jada Boyd, F, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (Petersburg), 6-2, Sr.

A North Carolina State signee, Boyd racked up 33.2 points a game and added 15.1 rebounds per contest.

Samantha Brunelle, F, William Monroe (Standardsville), 6-2, Sr.

Brunelle won the 3-point shootout at the Powerade Jam Fest and the Notre Dame signee averaged 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.

Carole Miller, G, Edison (Alexandria), 5-11, Sr.

The Virginia recruit finished with averages of 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game.

Elaina Chapman, F, Trinity Episcopal (Richmond), 6-3, Sr.

Averaging a double-double, the Richmond signee contributed 19.5 points and 11.4 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Jaelyn Batts, G, Freedom (Chantilly), 6-0, Sr.

Brianna Jackson, F, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 6-3, Sr.

Akunna Konkwo, C, Bishop Ireton (Alexandria), 6-3, Sr.

Aaliyah Pitts, G, Woodbridge, 5-11, Jr.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly, G, Lake Taylor (Norfolk), 5-6, So.