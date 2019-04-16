2018-19 ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matty McIntyre, Gonzaga Prep (Spokane)

Gonzaga Prep closed the season with 17 straight victories to finish with a record of 25-2. The Bullpups rolled to their third straight Class 4A state title, winning their three tournament games by an average of 15.7 points a game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brock Ravet, G, Kittitas, 6-1/175, Sr.

The Gonzaga signee reached 3,100 career points, becoming the state’s all-time leading scorer, and averaged 28.7 points, nine rebounds and 9.7 assists a game.

Cole Bajema, F/G, Lynden Christian, 6-7/175, Sr.

The future Michigan Wolverine contributed 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game.

RaeQuan Battle, G, Marysville Pilchuck (Marysville), 6-5/200, Sr.

Battle, who signed with Washington, closed his high school career with averages of 21.7 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.

Jaden McDaniels, F, Federal Way, 6-10/185, Sr.

Named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the undecided McDaniels recorded 22.7 points and 10.1 rebounds a game.

Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga Prep (Spokane), 6-10/210, Sr.

The Gonzaga Prep Bullpup soon will be a Gonzaga University Bulldog and scored 20.5 points a game as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Shaw Anderson, F, Kelso, 6-5/190, Sr.

Paolo Banchero, F, O’Dea (Seattle), 6-9/220, So.

MarJon Beauchamp, F, Rainier Beach (Seattle), 6-6/175, Jr.

Jabe Mullins, G, Mount Si (Snoqualmie), 6-5/185, Jr.

Noah Williams, F, O’Dea (Seattle), 6-3/175, Sr.