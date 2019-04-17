2018-19 ALL-USA Washington Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Washington Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sara Goldie, Eastlake (Sammamish)

Eastlake entered the state tournament ranked eighth in Class 4A, but rolled into the final with wins over Inglemoor (65-46) and Bellarmine Prep (76-46) before beating Lewis & Clark 53-47 in the final. The Wolves went 22-6 in Goldie’s eighth season and won the first state title in program history.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Hailey Van Lith, G, Cashmere, 5-9, Jr.

Among Van Lith’s accolades this year are the Gatorade Player of the Year award and a spot on the USA TODAY ALL-USA first team after she scored 34.4 points a game and added 8.3 rebounds.

Dalayah Daniels, F, Garfield (Seattle), 6-4, Jr.

A defensive presence, Daniels blocked five shots per game while adding 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Jordyn Jenkins, F, Kentridge (Kent), 6-2, Jr.

A Class 4A first-team selection, Jenkins averaged 21.5 points and 9.2 rebounds a game for Kentridge, which reached the 4A semifinals.

Brynna Maxwell, G, Gig Harbor, 6-0, Sr.

The Utah recruit scored 26.7 points a game and also contributed 8.8 rebounds, three assists and 4.1 steals.

Talia Von Oelhoffen, G, Tri-Cities Prep (Pasco), 6-0, So.

Von Oelhoffen filled up the stat sheet with averages of 30.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.6 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Jacinta Buckley, F, Lewis & Clark (Spokane), 6-0, Sr.

Keeli Burton-Oliver, C, Eastlake (Sammamish), 6-3, Sr.

Ashlee Maldonado, G, Sunnyside, 5-8, Sr.

JaQuaya Miller, F, Kentridge (Kent), 6-4, Sr.

Oumou Toure, G, Kamiakin (Kennewick), 5-11, Sr.