2018-19 ALL-USA West Virginia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA West Virginia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Schmidle, University (Morgantown)

Schmidle guided the Hawks to the Class AAA state title despite losing four starters from the previous season. University clinched the state title with a 51-45 win over Martinsburg.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jaemyn Brakefield, F, Huntington-St. Joseph Prep (Huntington), 6-8/210, Jr.

Brakefield earned West Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year award this past season, averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for a Huntington-St. Joseph team that went 21-4 during the season. The junior standout is ranked No. 20 in the nation by 247Sports and No. 22 by Rivals in the Class of 2020.

Kaden Metheny, G, University (Morgantown), 5-10/160, Jr.

The junior point guard scored 15 points with seven assists, six rebounds and five steals in University’s 51-45 win over Martinsburg in the Class AAA state final, giving the Hawks their first championship in program history.

Jalen Bridges, F, Fairmont, 6-7/180, Jr.

Bridges led the Polar Bears to the Class AA state final, averaging 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Anderson Mirambeaux, F, Teays Valley Christian (Scott Depot), 6-7/275, Sr.

Mirambeaux led the way in Teays Valley Christian’s stunning upset of Oak Hill Academy in mid-February, scoring a game-high 20 points in an 80-72 win.

David Early, F, Logan, 6-4/240, Jr.

Early powered Logan to the Class AA regional final with averages of 26.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

A.J. Hoggard, G, Huntington-St. Joseph Prep (Huntington), 6-3/185, Jr.

Mason Shifflett, G/F, Teays Valley Christian (Scott Depot), 6-6/200, Sr.

Quinn Slazinski, F, Huntington-St. Joseph Prep (Huntington), 6-7/200, Sr.

J.T. Thor, F, Huntington-St. Joseph Prep (Huntington), 6-8-190, So.

Zion Dobbs, G, Fairmont, 6-3/180, Sr.