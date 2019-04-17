2018-19 ALL-USA West Virginia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA West Virginia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Cozzens, Parkersburg

Cozzens guided the Big Red to a second consecutive Class AAA state title this past season, rolling past University by a 63-52 score in the state final. The victory game Parkersburg the 140th state championship in school history across all sports.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Shay-Lee Kirby, G, Parkersburg, 5-7, Sr.

The First Team All-State selection averaged 17.7 points and shot 49 percent from the floor this past season for Class AAA state champion Parkersburg. For her efforts, Kirby was named the 2019 Mary Ostrowski Award for the high school girls’ basketball player of the year by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Haley McClure, F/G, Greenbrier East (Lewisburg), 5-11, Jr.

McClure and the Spartans advanced to the Class AAA semifinals with the junior standout averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Emily Saunders, C, Wyoming East (New Richmond), 6-5, Sr.

The Tennessee-bound Saunders led the Warriors to the Class AA state final, producing averages of 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game, including nine blocked shots in the regional final to earn West Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Paige Shy, G/F, St. Joseph Central (Huntington), 5-10, Sr.

A Marshall University signee, Shy averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game this season to lead the Irish to the Class A state championship.

Katy Darnell, G, George Washington (Charleston), 5-6, Sr.

Averaged 6.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game this season.

SECOND TEAM

Madi Mace, G, Parkersburg, 5-5, Jr.

Anna Hamilton, C, Nicholas County (Summersville), 6-2, Sr.

Baylee Goins, G, Nitro, 5-8, So.

Jasmine Blankenship, G, Wyoming East (New Richmond), 5-4, Sr.

Abby Beeman, G, Frankfort (Ridgeley), 5-4, Sr.