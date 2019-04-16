USA Today Sports

2018-19 ALL-USA Wisconsin Boys Basketball Team

2018-19 ALL-USA Wisconsin Boys Basketball Team

2018-19 ALL-USA Wisconsin Boys Basketball Team

April 16, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Wisconsin Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Boos, Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie reached the state tournament for the first time last season, but returned no starters. But with a late-season surge, Boos and the Cardinals returned to the Division I tournament this season and advanced to the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year
Jalen Johnson, F, Nicolet (Glendale), 6-8/215, Jr.
A unanimous choice for the Associated Press all-state first team, the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 20.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Patrick Baldwin, F, Sussex Hamilton, 6-8/190, So.
Ranked No. 1 nationally among Class of 2021 recruits, Baldwin scored 18.4 points per game while adding 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Johnny Davis, G, La Crosse Central, 6-4/185, Jr.
A unanimous pick for the Associated Press all-state first team, Davis scored 23.1 points per game.

Michael Foster, F, Milwaukee Washington, 6-9/220, So.
Foster, who scored 18.9 points per game, has offers from several prominent college programs, including Arizona State, Kansas and Marquette.

David Skogman, C, Waukesha West, 6-10/200, Sr.
Undecided on his college destination, Skogman, who scored 18.3 points a game this season, has offers from several mid-majors as well as Power 5 programs.

SECOND TEAM

Alex Antetokounmpo, F, Dominican (Whitefish Bay), 6-7/190, Jr.

Marcus Domask, F, Waupun, 6-3/180, Sr.

Trequan Carrington, G, Martin Luther (Greendale), 5-10/155, Sr.

Deontay Long, F, Milwaukee Washington, 6-5/200, Sr.

Jamari Sibley, F, Nicolet (Glendale), 6-8/200, Jr.

