2018-19 ALL-USA Wisconsin Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Wisconsin Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Chase, Beaver Dam

The Associated Press named Chase its Wisconsin Coach of the Year after he led the Golden Beavers to the Division 2 state championship. Beaver Dam went 27-1, its lone defeat coming by nine at the hands of Miami Country Day, the No. 2 team in the country on the USA TODAY Super 25 rankings.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the year

Shemera Williams, G, Milwaukee Academy of Science, 5-8, Sr.

Signed to Marquette, Williams finished her career with 3,120 points, No. 2 in state history, and averaged 32.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists this season.

Lexi Donarski, G, Aquinas (La Crosse), 5-10, Jr.

The Iowa State commit scored 23.2 points a game en route to a spot on the Associated Press all-state first team.

Sydney Hilliard, G, Monroe, 5-11, Sr.

The Wisconsin recruit and Associated Press all-state first-teamer scored 21.3 points per game for the Cheesemakers.

Sydnee Roby, F, Rufus King (Milwaukee), 6-3, Sr.

Named first-team all-state by the Associated Press, the Miami signee tallied 14.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

McKenna Warnock, G/F, Monona Grove (Monona), 6-2, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year is bound for Iowa after a senior season in which she averaged 29.7 points and 12.6 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Natalie Andersen, G/F, Mukwonago, 5-11, Sr.

Chelby Koker, G, Shoreland Lutheran (Somers), 5-6, Sr.

Emma Nagel, F, Bay Port (Green Bay), 6-0, Jr.

Tara Stauffacher, G, Beaver Dam, 6-0, Sr.

Matyson Wilke, G, Beaver Dam, 5-9, So.