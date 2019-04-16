2018-19 ALL-USA Wyoming Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Wyoming Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Randy Roden, Kelly Walsh (Casper)

Roden steered Kelly Walsh to its second Class 4A state championship in the last three years this past season. The Trojan clinched the title with a convincing 60-36 triumph over defending champion Campbell County.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Erik Oliver, G/F, East (Cheyenne), 6-2/185, Sr.

Wyoming’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Oliver filled the scoresheet with averages of 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, leading the Thunderbirds to the Class 4A semifinals. He is a two-time First Team All-State selection and has been named First Team All-Conference all four years of his prep career.

Tristan Bower, G, Sheridan, 6-0/190, Sr.

Bower carried Sheridan to the Class 4A semifinals, scoring 20.2 points and grabbing 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Trase Olsen, F, Campbell County (Gillette), 6-5/177, Sr.

Olsen averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for a Campbell County team that advanced to the Class 4A state final.

Davion McAdam, F, Kelly Walsh (Casper), 6-2/190, Sr.

McAdam’s 17 points led all scorers in Kelly Walsh’s 60-36 win over Campbell County in the Class 4A state final, giving the Trojans their second championship in three seasons.

Chase Stoeger, G, Green River, 6-3/155, Sr.

Stoeger earned First Team All-State honors as a senior while leading Green River to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Elijah Leyva, G, Cody, 5-10/150, Sr.

Treyton Paxton, G, Riverton, 6-0/196, Sr.

Antonio Coando, G/F, Lander Valley (Lander), 6-2/185, Sr.

Jordan Malm, G, Torrington, 6-1/160, Sr.

Luke Mortimer, G/F, Worland, 6-0/170, Jr.