2018-19 ALL-USA Wyoming Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Wyoming Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Braidi Lutgen, Thunder Basin (Gillette)

In just the second year of the school’s existence, Thunder Basin captured the Class 4A state title under Lutgen’s watch. The Bolts cemented the first state championship in program history with a 70-58 victory over East.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Rylee Hladky, G, Campbell County (Gillette), 5-8, Sr.

The Metropolitan State signee reeled in Wyoming’s Gatorade Player of the Year award, averaging 22.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.5 assists per game. Hladky led the Camels to the Class 4A semifinals and scored a game-high 22 points in a quarterfinal win over Rock Springs.

McKinley Bradshaw, G/F, Lyman, 5-10, Sr.

Bradshaw’s averages of 17.8 points, eight points and 5.4 steals per game helped Lyman advance to the Class 3A state final this past season.

Ky Buell, G, East (Cheyenne), 5-6, Jr.

Buell earned First Team All-State this past season, leading East to the Class 4A state final while scoring a game-high 22 points in the semifinal win over Campbell County.

Allyson Fertig, C, Douglas, 6-4, So.

Fertig led Douglas to its second straight Class 3A state title, registering a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds in the 56-41 championship clincher over Lyman.

Paige Powell, F, Cody, 6-0, Sr.

With 13.4 points,11 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots per game, Powell excelled in her first season in Class 4A after transferring from Class 1A Encampment before the start of the season.

SECOND TEAM

Jen Aadland, F, Laramie, 6-2, Sr.

McKenzee Nuzum, G, Campbell County (Gillette), 5-6, Sr.

Noelle Peterson, F, Encampment, 5-10, Sr.

Ellie Fearneyhough, F/G, Central (Cheyenne), 5-9, Jr.

Madison Miller, G, Thunder Basin (Gillette), 5-10, Sr.