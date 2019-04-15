2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Hockey Teams

In honor of Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Girls Hockey Teams for the 2018-19 season based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Shattuck-St. Mary’s lands a trio of players on the team, including ALL-USA Player of the Year Casey O’Brien. The three Sabers are just one of five sets of teammates to make the squad, joined by pairs from Bishop Kearney (Rochester, N.Y.), Blake School (Hopkins, Minn.), Edina (Minn.) and Warroad (Minn.). Minnesota leads the state contingent with nine selections, followed by New York with three and Massachusetts with two. Alaska, Connecticut, New Jersey and Vermont all have one honoree.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Shawn Rosseau, Kent School

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Casey O’Brien, Shattuck St. Mary’s

