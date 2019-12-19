2019-20 ALL-USA High School Football Defensive First Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is naming the ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, First and Second Team Offense and First and Second Team Defense for football.

The team was chosen by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts.

OFFENSE: First Team | Second Team

OFFENSIVE POY: Bryce Young, Mater Dei

DEFENSE: First Team | Second Team

DEFENSIVE POY: Justin Flowe, Upland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Reginald Samples, Duncanville

Click through the gallery to meet the defensive first team. Players listed in alphabetical order by position.

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Offense | ALL-USA Defense

LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Offensive Football Team