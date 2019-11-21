USA Today Sports

2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Wrestling Team announced

Photo: Tony Rotundo

2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Wrestling Team announced

Wrestling

2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Wrestling Team announced

By November 21, 2019

By: |

The ALL-USA Preseason Wrestling team for the 2019-20 season was selected by Earl Smith of OpenMat in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Statistics are from last season, except where otherwise noted. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Click through the gallery to meet the players:

LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Team

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Wrestling

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/2019-20-all-usa-preseason-high-school-wrestling-team
2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Wrestling Team announced
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.