2019-20 Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings released

Photo: Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports

Boys Basketball

By November 12, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Teams. The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.

Each post contains analysis, key players and more from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan in consultation with the USA TODAY High School Sports staff.

Click through to see each team:

No. 25 ARCHBISHOP STEPINAC

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, New York) stars AJ Griffin (21) and R.J. Davis (1) (Photo: Lonnie Webb Photography)

Location: White Plains, New York
Preseason Rank: 25
2018-19 record: 14-16
Final 2018-19 Super 25 ranking: Not Ranked

Last year, injuries early in the season prevented the team from living up to its potential record-wise. Archbishop Stepinac proved that in the playoffs, getting to the championship game.

A.J. Griffin and R.J. Davis combined for more than 45 points per game last season, but they’re more than just scorers. Griffin averaged a double-double with 10.9 rebounds and was an elite defender, putting up 3.5 blocks and 2.4 steals, and David had seven rebounds to go with 4.9 assists. All five starters are returning, and the team is getting back junior Jonah Phang, a 6-foot-8 center who missed last season due to a knee injury. With a healthy team, it will be exciting to see if the Crusaders can live up to expectations.

