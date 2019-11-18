2019-20 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings released

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Teams. The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.

Each post contains analysis, key players and more from the USA TODAY Sports Sports in consultation with the USA TODAY High School Sports staff.

NO. 25 BISHOP MIEGE

Location: Shawnee Mission, Kansas

2018-19 record: 24-0

Final 2017-18 Super 25 ranking: Not Ranked

Head Coach: Terry English

Star guard Peyton Verhulst followed up her well-rounded 2018-19 season of 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks per game by playing on the USA Basketball FIBA U-16 team. She’s only just entering junior year.

Bishop Miege has gone undefeated in three of the last five seasons, and the two years in between, the Stags went a combined 44-7. Spread that out one more season, and the team has won five championships in six years.

With all that experience and a winning pedigree in a proven system to go with the talent on the team, more success seems a foregone conclusion.