USA Today Sports

2019 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team

Photo: Meredith Murphy

2019 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team

Boys Lacrosse

2019 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team

By March 28, 2019

By: |

USA TODAY High School Sports is presenting the fifth annual ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team.

Players are selected based on on-field accomplishments and strength of opposition during the previous high school season.

Click the photo gallery below to meet the members of the first team (players listed alphabetically):

IN REVIEW: 2018 ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Boys Lacrosse

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/2019-all-usa-preseason-boys-lacrosse-team
2019 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.