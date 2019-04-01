2019 ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse Team revealed

To kickoff Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY High School Sports is presenting the fifth annual ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse Teams for the 2018-19 season.

All of April, we will be highlighting some of the most inspirational and interesting stories, as well as feature some of the top current and former female athletes in high school sports.

GSM: Follow along all month

Players are selected based on on-field accomplishments and strength of opposition during the previous high school season.

BOYS: ALL-USA Preseason Lacrosse Team

Click the photo gallery below to meet the members (players listed alphabetically):

IN REVIEW: 2018 ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams