The ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field Team for the 2018-19 season was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

EVENTS: SPRINTS | DISTANCE | THROWS | JUMPS | HURDLES

Here are the five athletes selected in the jumps (high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team