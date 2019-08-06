USA Today Sports

2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Football Defensive Team selections announced

2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Football Defensive Team selections announced

Football

2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Football Defensive Team selections announced

By August 6, 2019

By: |

The 2019 ALL-USA Preseason Defensive Football Team was selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on past performances, coach and scouting analyst recommendations and projected output this season.

OFFENSE: ALL-USA Preseason Offensive Team

Click the gallery below for the 25 players selected to the defensive team. Players are listed alphabetically by position.

LOOK BACK:  ALL-USA Offensive Team | ALL-USA Defensive Team

18-19 OFFENSIVE POY:  DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco

18-19 DEFENSIVE POY:  Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oaks Christian

18-19 COACH OF THE YEAR:  Randy Trivers, Gonzaga

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/2019-all-usa-preseason-high-school-football-team-defense?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Football Defensive Team selections announced
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.